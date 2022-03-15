Salman Khan joins sets of Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather for cameo

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is playing a crucial cameo in Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather. The Sultan-actor, on Monday, has commenced shooting for the film directed by Mohan Raja.

"The team is currently filming important sequences in the combination of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in a specially erected set at ND Studios, Karjat, Mumbai. This schedule will continue for a little over a week," says a source close to the development, adding, "The makers are also planning to rope in pop singer Britney Spears in a special song. In all likelihood, she will be shaking a leg with Salman in the film."

Godfather is an official adaptation of the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. The film shows Chiru as a powerful politician, while Nayanthara plays his sister. Salman will reportedly be stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films, Godfather has music by S Thaman. The film is expected to hit the screens in the second half of this year.