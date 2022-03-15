STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Salman Khan joins sets of Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather for cameo

Salman will reportedly be stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played a mercenary Zayed Masood in the Malayalam movie 'Lucifer', which is being remade as Godfather.

Published: 15th March 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is playing a crucial cameo in Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather. The Sultan-actor, on Monday, has commenced shooting for the film directed by Mohan Raja.

"The team is currently filming important sequences in the combination of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in a specially erected set at ND Studios, Karjat, Mumbai. This schedule will continue for a little over a week," says a source close to the development, adding, "The makers are also planning to rope in pop singer Britney Spears in a special song. In all likelihood, she will be shaking a leg with Salman in the film."

Godfather is an official adaptation of the Mohanlal-starring Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. The film shows Chiru as a powerful politician, while Nayanthara plays his sister. Salman will reportedly be stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

Produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films, Godfather has music by S Thaman. The film is expected to hit the screens in the second half of this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Chiranjeevi Godfather Prithviraj Zayed Masood
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp