Taapsee Pannu on 'Mishan Impossible': So-called small film with big heart

Ahead of the comedy thriller's release on Friday, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Hindi Film actor Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday said her upcoming Telugu movie "Mishan Impossible" was a project she chose because of the "gratitude" that she has for the industry in helping her become successful in cinema.

The actor got her big break in 2010 with the Telugu film "Jhummandi Naadam" and later featured in "Vastadu Naa Raju", "Mr Perfect", "Mogudu" and "Sahasam", among others.

She now returns to the industry with Swaroop RSJ-directed "Mishan Impossible", three years after her bilingual thriller "Game Over".

Ahead of the comedy thriller's release on Friday, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note.

"There are some films that one does as a good career move. There are certain films one does which are good for the craft, and then there are certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category," Pannu wrote.

According to the makers, "Mishan Impossible" follows the lives of three boys, who set out to find the whereabouts of Dawood Ibrahim for a reward of Rs 50 lakh promised by the government.

Pannu said "Mishan Impossible" is a project she will be immensely proud of.

"Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power.

"Time and again I get these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so-called 'small' films which ironically have a big heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them. Adding a film I know I will be proud of whenever I look at my filmography," she added.

"Mishan Impossible" also stars Harsh Roshan, Harsha Vardhan and Bhannu Prakshan. It is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

Post the Telugu film, Pannu has a packed slate as she will be seen in films like director Anurag Kashyap's thriller "Dobaaraa, "Shabaash Mithu" , the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, and "Blurr", which marks her debut as a producer.

