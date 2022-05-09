STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Soul of Vennela' video from Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam' out

Venu Udugula wrote and directed the film, which will be released in theatres on July 1.

Published: 09th May 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Sai Pallavi's birthday saw the makers of her next film 'Virata Parvam' release a special video titled 'Soul of Vennela.'

Rana Daggubati plays a comrade in this period piece.

The video clip depicts Vennela's (played by Sai Pallavi) life. In the brief glimpse released by the team, she appears stunning, despite her fundamental make-up.

Her conversation about her love life adds to the charm of the scene, as per what has been released in the 'Soul of Vennela' video. Sporting a simple cotton saree, Vennela's role is expected to captivate everyone's attention.

Venu Udugula wrote and directed the film, which will be released in theatres on July 1. Key roles will be played by Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and others. This film was produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas.

