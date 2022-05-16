STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchu Vishnu backs Andhra Pradesh government on movie ticket price issue

Manchu Vishnu stated that the ticket price increase benefited only a few films, and most of the movies suffered losses because of this.

Published: 16th May 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu

Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu (Photo | Manchu Vishnu Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: President of the Movie Artists Association and Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu has backed the Andhra Pradesh government, saying it did the right thing by allowing producers to raise ticket prices.

Vishnu said the decision is ultimately up to the producers to hike ticket prices or not.

He also stated that the ticket price increase benefited only a few films, and most of the movies suffered losses because of this.

It is a big debate, and industry leaders and associations need to get together and talk about it to come up with a better solution, according to the 'Mosagallu' actor.

Vishnu also said that the issue needed addressing, as the industry must come together for brainstorming to arrive at a middle ground regarding the hike in movie ticket prices.

