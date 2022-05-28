STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makers of 'NBK107' launch delightful poster on NT Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary

The 'Akhanda' actor is depicted in the poster wearing white and white, as he is seen in action mode, striking his opponent with a weapon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna in a poster of 'NBK107'

Nandamuri Balakrishna in a poster of 'NBK107'. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: To commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor, filmmaker, and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie 'NBK107' released a brand new poster featuring Balakrishna in a ferocious avatar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni, who delivered the biggest blockbusters of their careers with their previous films 'Akhanda' and 'Krack', respectively, are collaborating for this highly-anticipated movie.

The 'Akhanda' actor is depicted in the poster wearing white and white, as he is seen in action mode, striking his opponent with a weapon. The film, with its working title 'NBK107', is being produced by Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Actress Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, while Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in an important role as well. Duniya Vijay, a noted Kannada celebrity is making his Tollywood debut with this film, in which he plays the antagonist.

