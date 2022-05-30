Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam' likely to be preponed

HYDERABAD: The film 'Virata Parvam' starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi is being prepared for release.
It will now be released on June 17, 2022, according to the latest information. The producers will apparently make an official announcement on Monday.
'Virata Parvam' billed as a love story set against the backdrop of a revolutionary war, has been postponed several times. The film, which was supposed to be released last year, had to be put on hold due to the pandemic's second wave. Even after that, the creators decided to keep it unreleased for unknown reasons.
The makers of 'Virata Parvam' have planned to start promoting the film as soon as they announce the details regarding its preponement.
The film is said to be a love story about a girl who falls in love with her favourite revolutionary writer and their story amidst the war, directed by Venu Udugula of 'Needi Naadi Oke Katha' fame.
Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Priyamani, Eshwari Rao, Ravi Anand, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and others played pivotal roles in this film.
Produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banners, the movie has Suresh Bobbili's music.
HYDERABAD: The film 'Virata Parvam' starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi is being prepared for release.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
First monkeypox death in Nigeria in 2022; 21 cases confirmed
Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani launch new poster of 'Nikamma' on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'
Gyanvapi case: Court hears arguments from Muslim side, next hearing on July 4
Karnataka: Death of three tourists exposes the flaws in administration at Kote Abbi falls
A student once mistook me for Rahul Gandhi in UP school: Akhilesh Yadav
'BJP ready to take everyone along': Nadda amid Gyanvapi, Shahi Eidgah rows