Anushka48 makers release actor's character look as chef 

By Express News Service

The character poster of actor Anushka Shetty, from her upcoming film tentatively titled Anushka48, was released by the makers on social media on Monday, for the occasion of the actor's birthday.

The actor plays Anvitha Ravali Shetty, and the poster reveals that she plays a chef in the film.

“The film is a unique thriller and every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought... Anushka liked how the director incorporated a love story into the script and is confident that her chemistry with Naveen will be a highlight of the film. She has gone for a makeover and will be sporting an altogether new look in the film,” a source has said about the film previously.

Tipped to be a new-age thriller, the film is backed by UV Creations banner and will mark Anushka's third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi (2013) and Bhaagamathie (2018). Also starring Naveen Polishetty, the film is being helmed by P Mahesh Babu of Ra Ra Krishnayya-fame.

The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

The character poster of actor Anushka Shetty, from her upcoming film tentatively titled Anushka48, was released by the makers on social media on Monday, for the occasion of the actor's birthday. The actor plays Anvitha Ravali Shetty, and the poster reveals that she plays a chef in the film. “The film is a unique thriller and every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought... Anushka liked how the director incorporated a love story into the script and is confident that her chemistry with Naveen will be a highlight of the film. She has gone for a makeover and will be sporting an altogether new look in the film,” a source has said about the film previously. Tipped to be a new-age thriller, the film is backed by UV Creations banner and will mark Anushka's third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi (2013) and Bhaagamathie (2018). Also starring Naveen Polishetty, the film is being helmed by P Mahesh Babu of Ra Ra Krishnayya-fame. The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)