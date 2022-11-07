Home Entertainment Telugu

Anushka48 makers release actor's character look as chef 

The actor plays Anvitha Ravali Shetty, and the poster reveals that she plays a chef in the film.

Published: 07th November 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anushka Shetty

Actress Anushka Shetty (File photo | Screengrab from YouTube)

By Express News Service

The character poster of actor Anushka Shetty, from her upcoming film tentatively titled Anushka48, was released by the makers on social media on Monday, for the occasion of the actor's birthday.

The actor plays Anvitha Ravali Shetty, and the poster reveals that she plays a chef in the film.

“The film is a unique thriller and every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought... Anushka liked how the director incorporated a love story into the script and is confident that her chemistry with Naveen will be a highlight of the film. She has gone for a makeover and will be sporting an altogether new look in the film,” a source has said about the film previously.

Tipped to be a new-age thriller, the film is backed by UV Creations banner and will mark Anushka's third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi (2013) and Bhaagamathie (2018). Also starring Naveen Polishetty, the film is being helmed by P Mahesh Babu of Ra Ra Krishnayya-fame.

The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Shetty Naveen Polishetty Telugu cinema Upcoming film
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp