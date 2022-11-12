Home Entertainment Telugu

Teaser of Deepthi Ganta's 'Meet Cute' anthology released

There's maturity in her writing and the making part is equally impressive. It appears from the teaser that the stories are very relatable and all viewers will be able to connect with them.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Meet Cute

A screengrab from the teaser of Deepthi Ganta's 'Meet Cute'

By IANS

CHENNAI: The teaser of director Deepthi Ganta's upcoming anthology 'Meet Cute', has been released. Deepthi Ganta, who is the sister of Telugu star Nani, is making her directorial debut with this anthology.

Nani is venturing into the streaming arena by turning presenter of the anthology. Sony Liv has acquired the rights of the series and will soon start streaming it on the platform.

The teaser shows a cute coincidental meeting between strangers, some pleasant conversations and a rollercoaster of emotions. Love, anger, hope, fear, surprise, heartbreak, trust, and happiness can all be witnessed in the short teaser.

The teaser ends with a note that raises curiosity. Deepthi Ganta, in her very first attempt, makes a great impact and shows immense promise as a writer and director.


While Satyaraj and Rohini Molleti are the main pillars, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha as the female leads and Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja as the male leads have made the narrative appealing with the marvellous portrayal of their respective characters.

Cinematography by Vasanth Kumar and editing by Garry BH go hand in hand to offer us a beautiful visual experience. Vijay Bulganin sets the right mood with his background score. Avinash Kolla's masterwork as a production designer is clearly witnessed in the teaser.

