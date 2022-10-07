Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Ammu to premiere on Amazon Prime

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is currently basking the success of her latest film Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1) for her character Pooguzhali, is set to feature in the upcoming film Ammu.

The latest news is that the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 19.

The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Ammu, which is originally a Telugu film, is part of the new content slate announced by Amazon Prime earlier this year.

The upcoming film is directed by Charukesh Sekar and bankrolled by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench banner.

Aside from Aishwarya, the film also features Bobby Simha and Naveen Chandra, among others.

Ammu is said to revolve around the titular character played by Aishwarya, who tries with all her might to get her abusive husband-cop suspended from his duty.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

