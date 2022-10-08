Home Entertainment Telugu

Chiranjeevi thanks Salman Khan for 'GodFather' success 

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude for Salman's performance as Masood Bhai, calling the character "a force" behind the success of the film.

Published: 08th October 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the newly released Telugu film 'GodFather' starring Chiranjeevi in the lead and featuring Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

A still from the newly released Telugu film 'GodFather' starring Chiranjeevi in the lead and featuring Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: South superstar Chiranjeevi has thanked Salman Khan for supporting his latest film "GodFather", in which the Bollywood star features in an extended cameo.

The political action thriller film, which was released on October 5, is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie "Lucifer."

It raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day.

"GodFather" stars Salman in the role of Masood Bhai, a mercenary and confidant of Chiranjeevi's political leader Brahma/Abram Qureshi.

The project marks the Telugu film debut of the "Bharat" star.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude for Salman's performance as Masood Bhai, calling the character "a force" behind the success of the film.

"Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai and congratulations to you too because Masood Bhai is a force behind GodFather's stupendous success.

Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram," the veteran actor said in the video.

Previously, Salman also took to his Instagram page and congratulated Chiranjeevi.

"My dear Chiru garu, I love you and I heard that 'GodFather' is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you.

You know why, Chiru garu? Kyunki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande mataram (Because this country and its people are very powerful)," he had said in a video.

Directed by Mohan Raja, "GodFather" also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana.

The film is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Megastar Chiranjeevi GodFather Telugu remake Lucifer Malayalam movie
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp