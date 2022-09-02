Home Entertainment Telugu

South celebrities extend warm birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in a period action-adventure film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. 

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday, many south Indian celebrities took to their social media account and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Gabbar Singh' actor.

Taking to Twitter, the 'RRR' actor Ram Charan shared a picture with the actor which he captioned, "Happy Birthday to my guiding force, our Power Star!@PawanKalyan Babai, wishing you a wonderful and prosperous year ahead."

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfilment always!"

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Guru and strength @PawanKalyan mama. Wishing you excel in every field you're into with abundance of love, health and happiness. #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan."

Actor Nithiin wrote, "Wishing our POWER STAR @PawanKalyan sir a very HAPPY BIRTHDAYYY.. love you forever sir."

The 'Maanagaram' actor Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Wishing Our Dearest PowerStar @PawanKalyan garu a very very Happy Birthdayy Thank you for always inspiring on and off Camera Sir... Constantly learning from your You Gut & Grit which have forever stood as an example for always being true to Oneself."

Actor Ravi Teja wrote, "To my good friend who made POWER his surname, Wishing @PawanKalyan a very Happy Birthday! Good health, happiness and contentment always!."

Apart from them, many other South Indian celebs wished the actor on his 51st birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in a period action-adventure film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. 

