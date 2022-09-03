Jr NTR apologises to fans for Brahmastra event cancellation, SS Rajamouli explains

By Express News Service

A mega pre-release event for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, with Jr NTR as chief guest, was cancelled on Friday evening in Hyderabad.

Explaining the reason behind the cancellation, SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in south Indian languages, said, "Because the police personnel was needed for Ganesh Visarjan, they could not be present for the event. We had fantastic arrangements made, including an effect of fire between Ranbir and Jr NTR. We'll probably do it for the success event of Brahmastra."

Rajamouli was speaking at a press meet organised at a different venue later in the night.

Jr NTR, who joined Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Nagarjuna and others on stage, began by apologising to his fans and media.

“I apologise to my fans for cancelling the event at Ramoji due to Ganpati visarjan," Jr NTR said. "Police didn’t allow people to reach at the venue.”

The RRR actor also praised Ranbir as the 'actor who has had the most impact on me', citing Ranbir's Rockstar (2011) as one of his inspirations.

“I have always liked Mr Amitabh Bachchan as an actor and one actor after him is Ranbir Kapoor, who inspired me to grow as an actor. Rockstar is my favourite film of him," Jr NTR said.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

