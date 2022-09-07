Revathy, Suuraj Sinngh team up for three-film association

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor-director Revathy has joined hands with Suurraj Sinngh’s BLive Productions for a three-film association. The duo will work on ‘engaging content which will bring powerful human and entertaining stories to the cinemas’. Their first film together, Salaam Venky, is set to release this year. It will be followed by two more projects.

Talking about the collaboration, Revathy said, “When Suuraj Sinngh came to me with a story, I immediately wanted to step into the shoe of a director, resulting in Salaam Venky. Working with Suuraj has been comfortable professionally and felt like family. I trust in him and BLive production’s vision completely. We share strong creative synergies, which will reflect in our forthcoming projects too.”

Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, is inspired by a true story of a ‘mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges’. The film will release in cinemas this year.

"Revathy is very creative and her work has always inspired me," producer Suuraj Sinngh said, “Our vision is to bring powerful and entertaining stories to life. BLive Productions is grateful to collaborate with a veteran who has a cinematic experience of over 35 years across diverse cultures. We are eager to bring our first film, Salaam Venky to the audiences and our journey has just begun.”

Actor-director Revathy has joined hands with Suurraj Sinngh’s BLive Productions for a three-film association. The duo will work on ‘engaging content which will bring powerful human and entertaining stories to the cinemas’. Their first film together, Salaam Venky, is set to release this year. It will be followed by two more projects. Talking about the collaboration, Revathy said, “When Suuraj Sinngh came to me with a story, I immediately wanted to step into the shoe of a director, resulting in Salaam Venky. Working with Suuraj has been comfortable professionally and felt like family. I trust in him and BLive production’s vision completely. We share strong creative synergies, which will reflect in our forthcoming projects too.” Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, is inspired by a true story of a ‘mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges’. The film will release in cinemas this year. "Revathy is very creative and her work has always inspired me," producer Suuraj Sinngh said, “Our vision is to bring powerful and entertaining stories to life. BLive Productions is grateful to collaborate with a veteran who has a cinematic experience of over 35 years across diverse cultures. We are eager to bring our first film, Salaam Venky to the audiences and our journey has just begun.”