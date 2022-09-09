Home Entertainment Telugu

Actor SJ Suryah joins Ram Charan's next political drama

Published: 09th September 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 04:49 PM

SJ Suryah

Actor SJ Suryah

By PTI

MUMBAI: "RRR" star Ram Charan on Friday said actor-filmmaker S J Suryah has boarded the cast of his upcoming film with director S Shankar.

The Telugu political drama is tentatively titled "RC15" as it is the 15th film of Charan's career.

Charan shared the news on Twitter and expressed his excitement over working with Suryah, known for movies such as "Kalvanin Kadhali", "Thirumagan", "Vyabari", "Spyder" and "Mersal".

"Welcome onboard #RC15 @iam_SJSuryah Sir," he wrote.

Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The production banner also shared the news of Suryah joining the cast of 'RC15' on its official Twitter handle.

"Versatile actor @iam_SJSuryah joins our stellar cast! Welcome on board sir," Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted.

"RC15" will be released in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Comments

