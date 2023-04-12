Home Entertainment Telugu

I am a big fan of horror films: 'Virupaksha' director Karthik Dandu

Virupaksha is the sophomore directorial of Karthik Dandu, who made his debut with the 2015 film Bham Bholenath.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilasha Cherukuri
Express News Service

The trailer of Virupaksha was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is written by veteran writer-director Sukumar and directed by Karthik Dandu. The feature brings themes of spirituality and black magic in a story set against a rural backdrop, promising drama and action to the audience.

Virupaksha is the sophomore directorial of Karthik Dandu, who made his debut with the 2015 film Bham Bholenath. Speaking to CE about the inception of Virupaksha, Karthik says, “I am a great fan of spooky films. We got a lot of Telugu films in this genre during the 90s and 80s. They were set around black magic and mysticism, but we hardly have films like that now. Since I want to make a mark as a filmmaker, I took up this subject that not many have not explored in contemporary cinema.”

Continuing to talk about his favourite films and filmmakers in the horror genre, Karthik says, “Right from Exorcist to Don’t Breathe that came out recently, I love all kinds of horror films. I love the filmography of M Night Shyamalan. I look up to his films and stories, which deal heavily with mysticism. I was also particularly inspired by Ram Gopal Varma’s Raatri.”

Speaking about his collaboration with Sukumar, Karthik says, “Working with him was no less than a boon. I approached him as a producer with my story, following which he expressed his interest to pen the screenplay apart from bankrolling the film. Working with him was a fantastic experience. 

It had a huge impact on my thought process and my approach towards the film. Sukumar put together the entire project himself, roping in the actors and the other producers.” Karthik is tight-lipped about the film’s story and hopes that the intrigue built from the trailer and other promotional material will bring people to the theatres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp