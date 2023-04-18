Home Entertainment Telugu

‘I directed the promo without reading the script’

...says upcoming filmmaker and editor Nikhil Nadella talking to CE about shooting OG’s newest promotional video

Published: 18th April 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

OG

Poster of the move 'OG'

By Abhilasha Cherukuri
Express News Service

OG, Sujeeth’s upcoming directorial venture starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role has garnered the attention of Telugu cinema lovers everywhere. With the first look poster suggesting that the action-drama will be set in Japan, the film has recently commenced its shoot in Mumbai. The film's makers have recently announced the same with a promo video.

The visuals of the promo video have created a lot of hype for the project, while carefully keeping the crucial details of the film under wraps. 

About maintaining the plot’s secrecy while creating a dynamic meta-narrative about the film going, Nikhil Nadella, the director of the aforementioned promo video shares, “I made the conscious decision not to learn about the film myself, before crafting the video. I decoded everything from the first look poster myself, like a fan. From there, I went on to write a proper script for the video” 

This is not the first collaboration between Nikhil and director Sujeeth. The former, an editor by profession and a sound design enthusiast had also cut the trailer for 2019’s Saaho, Sujeeth’s last film. 

“He has not made a film in the last three years. There is a lot of curiosity among people, about his next project. I wanted to pay homage to all his time writing OG in my video.” says Nikhil. “I fused the finer details from the first look poster, all those pointing that the film is an actioner, with visuals displaying a writer at work, in the form of transitions. So, we see a pen turn into a gun, a scale becoming a sword, pencils transforming into bullets and so on.”

Nikhil is all set to direct his debut feature soon. Admitting how his personal aesthetics are a far cry from the worlds of Saaho and OG, Nikhil signs off the interview by saying, “I am making a romantic film with an up-and-coming banner and newcomers. I am a deep, emotional storyteller, and a fan of Mani Ratnam and Gautham Menon, my film will be in that same space.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Sujeeth
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp