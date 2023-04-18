‘I directed the promo without reading the script’

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

OG, Sujeeth’s upcoming directorial venture starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role has garnered the attention of Telugu cinema lovers everywhere. With the first look poster suggesting that the action-drama will be set in Japan, the film has recently commenced its shoot in Mumbai. The film's makers have recently announced the same with a promo video.

The visuals of the promo video have created a lot of hype for the project, while carefully keeping the crucial details of the film under wraps.

About maintaining the plot’s secrecy while creating a dynamic meta-narrative about the film going, Nikhil Nadella, the director of the aforementioned promo video shares, “I made the conscious decision not to learn about the film myself, before crafting the video. I decoded everything from the first look poster myself, like a fan. From there, I went on to write a proper script for the video”

This is not the first collaboration between Nikhil and director Sujeeth. The former, an editor by profession and a sound design enthusiast had also cut the trailer for 2019’s Saaho, Sujeeth’s last film.

“He has not made a film in the last three years. There is a lot of curiosity among people, about his next project. I wanted to pay homage to all his time writing OG in my video.” says Nikhil. “I fused the finer details from the first look poster, all those pointing that the film is an actioner, with visuals displaying a writer at work, in the form of transitions. So, we see a pen turn into a gun, a scale becoming a sword, pencils transforming into bullets and so on.”

Nikhil is all set to direct his debut feature soon. Admitting how his personal aesthetics are a far cry from the worlds of Saaho and OG, Nikhil signs off the interview by saying, “I am making a romantic film with an up-and-coming banner and newcomers. I am a deep, emotional storyteller, and a fan of Mani Ratnam and Gautham Menon, my film will be in that same space.”

OG, Sujeeth’s upcoming directorial venture starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role has garnered the attention of Telugu cinema lovers everywhere. With the first look poster suggesting that the action-drama will be set in Japan, the film has recently commenced its shoot in Mumbai. The film's makers have recently announced the same with a promo video. The visuals of the promo video have created a lot of hype for the project, while carefully keeping the crucial details of the film under wraps. About maintaining the plot’s secrecy while creating a dynamic meta-narrative about the film going, Nikhil Nadella, the director of the aforementioned promo video shares, “I made the conscious decision not to learn about the film myself, before crafting the video. I decoded everything from the first look poster myself, like a fan. From there, I went on to write a proper script for the video” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This is not the first collaboration between Nikhil and director Sujeeth. The former, an editor by profession and a sound design enthusiast had also cut the trailer for 2019’s Saaho, Sujeeth’s last film. “He has not made a film in the last three years. There is a lot of curiosity among people, about his next project. I wanted to pay homage to all his time writing OG in my video.” says Nikhil. “I fused the finer details from the first look poster, all those pointing that the film is an actioner, with visuals displaying a writer at work, in the form of transitions. So, we see a pen turn into a gun, a scale becoming a sword, pencils transforming into bullets and so on.” Nikhil is all set to direct his debut feature soon. Admitting how his personal aesthetics are a far cry from the worlds of Saaho and OG, Nikhil signs off the interview by saying, “I am making a romantic film with an up-and-coming banner and newcomers. I am a deep, emotional storyteller, and a fan of Mani Ratnam and Gautham Menon, my film will be in that same space.”