'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

Published: 26th April 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Actor NTR Jr (L) 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn(R) .(Photo File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn has shared that he wants to work with 'RRR'-fame NTR Jr, and said the actor was "amazing" and "cool" in the film.

In a recent interview with a publication, Gunn stated that he wishes to work with Indian actor NTR Jr.

The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be.
Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from 'RRR' "with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything". Gunn also added that Jr NTR was "amazing" and "cool" in the film.

Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

