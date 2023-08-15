Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula's next 'D51'

By Express News Service

We have earlier announced that Dhanush will be working next with Sekhar Kammula for his 51st film. The makers of the film have announced on Monday morning that Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the film.

She will be paired opposite Dhanush for the first time. This is also the first time Rashmika will be working with director Sekhar Kammula. D51 is Dhanush’s second straight Telugu film after the Venky Atluri directorial Sir.

D51 is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Suneil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Asian Cinemas LLP, in association with Sekhar’s home banner Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang is the presenter of the film.

Asian Cinemas has also produced Love Story, Sekhar Kammula’s previous film, which starred Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. Rashmika will be seen next in Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise.

