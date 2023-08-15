Home Entertainment Telugu

Rashmika Mandanna joins Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula's next 'D51'

D51 is Dhanush’s second straight Telugu film after the Venky Atluri directorial Sir.

Published: 15th August 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush

Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush

By Express News Service

We have earlier announced that Dhanush will be working next with Sekhar Kammula for his 51st film. The makers of the film have announced on Monday morning that Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the film.

She will be paired opposite Dhanush for the first time. This is also the first time Rashmika will be working with director Sekhar Kammula. D51 is Dhanush’s second straight Telugu film after the Venky Atluri directorial Sir.

D51 is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Suneil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Asian Cinemas LLP, in association with Sekhar’s home banner Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang is the presenter of the film.

Asian Cinemas has also produced Love Story, Sekhar Kammula’s previous film, which starred Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. Rashmika will be seen next in Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanush Rashmika Mandanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp