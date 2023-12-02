Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas is the 'most violent man' in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' trailer

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Published: 02nd December 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prabhas in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The makers of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" on Friday released the trailer of the upcoming film on social media which gave viewers a glimpse into the world of the "most violent man", played by Prabhas.

It is the first part of the pan-India film series and is billed as a big-budget action adventure.

According to the story description shared on Hombale Films official YouTube page, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is an "extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music."

"Get Ready to Rebel with us and witness the most violent man on screens this Dec 22, 2023," it added.

"We are all violent men, violence is in our blood," says Prabhas' character Deva in the 3.46 minute-long trailer.

Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram also round out the cast of the film.

Anbarivu is credited for stunts and Ravi Basrur for music.

"Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but the release was delayed by the makers due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki".

TAGS
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Prabhas

