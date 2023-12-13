'Extra' is no sentiment, only entertainment: Actor Nithiin

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Right off the bat, Nithiin nonchalantly mentions that Extra is not a film that takes reality seriously. Answering a question on his observations of junior artists in the industry, given that he is playing one in his recent film, the actor quips, “No, no. This is a film made with creative liberty. And it is also a lighthearted film, it is not like we are shedding light on their lives or something. Who will even come to the theatres if we make something so serious?” On this droll note, the actor responds to set of queries about his film and his career.

Selected Exercepts

On being approached for Extra

I was narrated the story two-and-half years ago, but it took Vakkantham Vamsi sir an year to write it entirely, figure its nuts and bolts from start to finish. We started shooting for the film on November 2022, and the shoot took another entire year. In the year he spent writing the film, I was taking ‘extra’ care to ensure that it was being written well, considering how my previous film did not work out. Make no mistake, the film is Vamsi’s brainchild but I have given an input here and there in the process and he was kind to incorporate them as well. Since our film is about a junior artist working in the Telugu film industry, there will be a lot of tongue-in-cheek references to contemporary heroes.

On balancing a variety of elements

A cinema needs to be filled with entertainment for sure, but it must, in the same breath, be more than just entertainment. Extra has a novel screenplay with an interesting interval block. The lore of Maisamma thalli lies in the heart of the film. Vakkantham garu is known for hero characterisations in his films, be it in Race Gurram (2014), Temper (2015) or Oosaravelli (2011). You will witness a unique protagonist here as well. My character in the film is on par with the best characters he has written in the past. The films that have released so far are either tentpole films or high-octane action entertainers. It has been a while since we saw a light, breezy entertainer, which Extra happens to be

On working with Rao Ramesh

This might be the season of father-child sentiment films (referring to Hi Nanna and Animal), but there is no sentiment here, only entertainment. Rao Ramesh plays my father in the film. If you saw a son terrifying his father in Animal, you will witness the opposite in Extra. Our scenes together are hilarious.

On Sreeleela

Sreeleela’s role in Extra is similar to that of a commercial film heroine. You will not see her do anything out-of-the-box here. I am working with her again in this film I am now doing with director Venky Kudumula. Rashmika was originally supposed to work opposite me but she left the project due to scheduling conflicts. Sreeleela’s role in that film though, will be a lot more interesting and unexpected. While I did a lot of comedy in Extra, she will be doing the honours in that film.

On Rajashekar’s cameo in the film

Rajashekar makes an entry in the film’s second half. His entry takes the film up by a few notches. Anybody else in that role would have rendered it unmemorable. Vakkantham sir set his sights on Rajashekar for this role ever since he wrote this role. I was not sure whether he would join, considering how he is still playing hero roles in films. But he liked the role. Even his daughters (actors Shivani and Shivathmika Rajashekar) liked the story and convinced Rajashekar to take on this role. The Jeevitha line you see in the trailer was improvised on set, and he took the joke sportively.

On Harris Jayaraj’s re-entry into Telugu cinema

It was my father (producer N Sudhakar Reddy)’s idea to have Harris Jayaraj on board for Extra. Despite scoring some memorable music for films like Sainikudu (2006) and Orange (2010), he does not have a huge hit in Telugu. Maybe that is the reason why he did not get more Telugu offers over the years. More than the songs, it is his BGM in Extra that takes the cake. He has elevated the film with his music. For the comedy scenes in particular, he approached them uniquely, instead of just going with these oft-repeated tracks put in to induce laughter.

On comedy inspiration

I particularly look up to Venkatesh (Daggubati). He is a huge inspiration for me in terms of playing a role without any inhibition. He has always played these self-deprecating roles in the most beautiful way. If you work without any ego, the audience will accept you even more. I approached my role in Extra with this spirit.

On facing failure

The films I have done in the past, be it Maestro (2021) or Check (2021), were not necessarily bad films, but they have not done well in the box-office. I am now scared to attempt something new or take a risk. But there is that gula (passion) in me deep down to do something interesting and if a story catches that gula’s fancy, I might just do it.

