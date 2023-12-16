First look of Shruti Haasan from her next with Adivi Sesh out

By Express News Service

We had previously announced that the first look of Adivi Sesh from his upcoming film (tentatively being referred to as #SeshExShruti), has been unveiled. The makers of the film have now done the same with his female counterpart, unveiling the first look of Shruti Haasan on Saturday.

Shruti, who is awaiting the release of Salaar, has her face covered with a black scarf. Even Adivi Sesh was sporting the same look in his first character poster. The makers have announced that the film's title will be revealed on December 18.

#SeshExShruti is written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo and is directed by Shaneil. Shaneil is a cinematographer, having worked in films like Kshanam (2016), Goodachari (2018), Krishna and his Leela (2020) and Wild Dog (2021), among others. This film will be his debut feature as a director.

Shaneil has previously directed Layla, a short film that was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda of Annapurna Studios and Suneil Narang of Asian Cinemas'. The film is currently in post-production.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in Major. He is currently shooting for G2, the sequel to his espionage entertainer Goodachari (2018).

Shruti Haasan starred in Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy earlier this year and followed that up with a cameo in Hi Nanna. She is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut The Eye.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

