Allu Arjun to work next with Atlee?

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Allu Arjun might be making a cameo appearance in Jawan. While those reports have proven to be unfounded, new reports that have surfaced the internet months after the release of Jawan, suggest that Allu Arjun might be working next with Atlee in a film that will feature the former in a lead role.

It has also been speculated that Anirudh Ravichander will be roped into the project to compose music. Anirudh, who has recently made waves with his work in Jailer and Leo, is also the music director of Jr NTR's Devara, which will be hitting theatres on April 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun currently has Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel of the 2021 action-drama film Pushpa: The Rise coming up for release. The makers of Pushpa: The Rule have announced that they will be releasing that film on August 15, 2024.

If sources are to be believed, Allu Arjun might start working on his film with Atlee after the release of Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun has also announced that he will be working next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a film co-produced by T-Series and Vanga's home banner Bhadrakali Pictures.

Allu Arjun is also in talks to reunite with his Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy director Trivikram for a project, which is expected to go on floors post the release of Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

We had previously reported that Allu Arjun might be making a cameo appearance in Jawan. While those reports have proven to be unfounded, new reports that have surfaced the internet months after the release of Jawan, suggest that Allu Arjun might be working next with Atlee in a film that will feature the former in a lead role. It has also been speculated that Anirudh Ravichander will be roped into the project to compose music. Anirudh, who has recently made waves with his work in Jailer and Leo, is also the music director of Jr NTR's Devara, which will be hitting theatres on April 5, 2024. Allu Arjun currently has Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel of the 2021 action-drama film Pushpa: The Rise coming up for release. The makers of Pushpa: The Rule have announced that they will be releasing that film on August 15, 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If sources are to be believed, Allu Arjun might start working on his film with Atlee after the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun has also announced that he will be working next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a film co-produced by T-Series and Vanga's home banner Bhadrakali Pictures. Allu Arjun is also in talks to reunite with his Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy director Trivikram for a project, which is expected to go on floors post the release of Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp