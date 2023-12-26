Home Entertainment Telugu

Allu Arjun to work next with Atlee?

If sources are to be believed, Allu Arjun might start working on his film with Atlee after the release of Pushpa: The Rise.

Published: 26th December 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Allu Arjun might be making a cameo appearance in Jawan. While those reports have proven to be unfounded, new reports that have surfaced the internet months after the release of Jawan, suggest that Allu Arjun might be working next with Atlee in a film that will feature the former in a lead role.

It has also been speculated that Anirudh Ravichander will be roped into the project to compose music. Anirudh, who has recently made waves with his work in Jailer and Leo, is also the music director of Jr NTR's Devara, which will be hitting theatres on April 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun currently has Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel of the 2021 action-drama film Pushpa: The Rise coming up for release. The makers of Pushpa: The Rule have announced that they will be releasing that film on August 15, 2024.

If sources are to be believed, Allu Arjun might start working on his film with Atlee after the release of Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun has also announced that he will be working next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a film co-produced by T-Series and Vanga's home banner Bhadrakali Pictures.

Allu Arjun is also in talks to reunite with his Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy director Trivikram for a project, which is expected to go on floors post the release of Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Arjun atlee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp