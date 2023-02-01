Riding the success wave

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

After working in a string of commercially and critically acclaimed films in Tollywood, Jiya made her way to television to become one of the most prominent faces of the small screen with some celebrated shows to her credit as the main protagonist. Recently Jiya made her debut as a lead in the Ritiesh Deshmukh directorial Ved opposite him in the film. The film has received humongous response at the box office with Jiya’s character turning out to be the favourite of the audiences and the critics.

Talking about her experience on set and getting positive response for her character in the film Ved, she says, “I am really happy with the positive response that I got for my character in the film Ved. The character is full of life and the one who lives in the moment. Working with both Ritiesh and Genelia was awesome. Even though I was opposite Ritiesh in the movie, it was with Genelia that I spent the most time while shooting. She brought something or the other to eat for the entire crew. She is a happy soul and we are still in touch.”

Known for playing Dr Iravati “Ira” Pandey in Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Susheela Ruhail Solanki “Susheela” in Kaatelal & Sons. She also appeared as a co-host of Good Night India on SAB TV. Interestingly, Jiya made her acting debut in 2013, in a Telugu film named Entha Andanga Unnave starring alongside Ajay Manthena.

Later in 2017, she appeared in a Tamil film named Kanavu Variyam opposite Arun Chidambaram. “When I started my acting career with Telugu movies, I was very young still learning the nuances. Language was difficult, but now I am more sorted and I believe my acting prowess has developed,” shares Jiya.

Since August 2022, she is playing the role of Pavitra opposite Harsh Rajput in Colors TV show Pishachini. Apart from work, Jiya loves to dance, sketch and paint in her free time. “I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar.

She is my favourite. But saying that, it would be great if I get to work with Gauri Shinde, Imtiaz Ali and Karan Johar — they all have great work in different genres. Not only that, I would love to do a complete love story,” says Jiya when asked about her bucket list, adding, “Something exciting will happen soon.”

