Balakrishna, Shivarajkumar to join forces for a film

The Kannada star had earlier played a cameo role in Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017)

Kannada star Shivarajkumar has revealed that he will be teaming up with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna for an upcoming film. The actor, who is currently in Hyderabad, promoting the Telugu-dubbed version of his latest hit Vedha, shared the news while interacting with the media.

“We are planning a combination with Balayya Babu. We haven’t finalised the story yet. He has to take a call on the project, but he assured me that he will plan it accordingly.

But yes, we are doing one film in combination,” he says. Interestingly, Shivarajkumar made a cameo appearance in Balakrishna’s 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017), directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Considering the nascency of the project and the ongoing commitments of both the actors, it is safe to assume that the film will take time to materialise.

In Kannada, Shivarajkumar has multiple films coming up, including KD: Karataka Damanaka, Ashwathama, Ghost and Sathyamangala. He will also be seen in Tamil films, Jailer and Captain Miller. Balakrishna, on the other hand, is currently filming for an Anil Ravipudi-directorial.

