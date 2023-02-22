Pawan Kalyan to work next with Sai Dharam Tej

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

In an official announcement made on Wednesday, actor Pawan Kalyan will be teaming up with his nephew-actor Sai Dharam Tej for a film. This is the first time the two actors will be sharing screen space.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Samuthirakani and backed by Vishwa Prasad TG and Vivek Kuchibhotla under their banner People Media Factory, in association with Zee Studios. The upcoming film is rumored to be a remake of Samuthirakani's Vinodaya Sitham (2021).

Samuthirakani, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil film industries, was last seen as antagonist in Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir, opposite Dhanush. The filmmaker-actor played roles with negative shade in Sarkaru Varu Paata, Macherla Niyojagavargam, Bheemla Nayak and Godfather, and supporting roles in RRR and Panchatantram.

As a director, the upcoming film will be his third outing in the Telugu film industry after Shambo Shiva Shambo (2010) and Janda Pai Kapiraju (2015).

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be working with Sujeeth’s untitled film and also has Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline. Hari Hara Veera Maalu, Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period-action film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is expected to release this year.

