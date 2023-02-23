Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram Charan, NTR Jr face-off for Critics Choice Super Awards

Other favourites of the Critics Choice Association includes 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Published: 23rd February 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Charan, NTR Jr

Actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr in 'RRR'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has garnered three nominations for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which honour superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, horror and action movies and TV/OTT series, reports 'Variety'. The winners will be announced on March 16.

'RRR' is not only in the shortlist for best action movie in the company of 'Bullet Train', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' and 'The Woman King', but the two lead stars of the period action drama, Ram Charan and Junior NTR, are in the race for best actor in an action movie, along with Nicolas Cage ('The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'), Tom Cruise ('Top Gun: Maverick') and Brad Pitt ('Bullet Train'), notes 'Variety'.

Warner Bros' 'The Batman' leads the film nominees with six nods, including best superhero movie, as many as three individual best actor in a superhero movie mentions for Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, (and the latter also picking up a second nom for best villain in a movie). Zoe Kravitz landed a nom for best actress in a superhero movie for her portrayal of Catwoman.

Other favourites of the Critics Choice Association, according to 'Variety', included some Oscar nominees such as 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

In the television categories, four series tied for the most noms with four apiece -- Paramount+'s 'Evil', HBO's 'House of the Dragon', Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys' and FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Rajamouli RRR Critics Choice Super Awards
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp