'NTR 30' to begin in February, release date announced

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Jr NTR's next, tentatively titled NTR 30, will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. On New Year's Day, much to the excitement of Tarak fans, the makers shared a couple of updates.

It has been announced that the film's shoot will begin in February. The team has also locked April 5, 2024, as the release date.

NTR 30 marks Jr NTR's reunion with Koratala Siva after the blockbuster success of Janatha Garage (2016). The upcoming film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Ratnavelu, editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril.

The film, produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K through Yuvasudha Arts, will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts.

Post this project, NTR will be collaborating with KGF-fame Prashanth Neel for his next.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

