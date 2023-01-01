Home Entertainment Telugu

'NTR 30' to begin in February, release date announced

It has been announced that the film's shoot will begin in February. The team has also locked April 5, 2024, as the release date.

Published: 01st January 2023 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jr NTR

Telugu actor Jr NTR (File photo)

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Jr NTR's next, tentatively titled NTR 30, will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. On New Year's Day, much to the excitement of Tarak fans, the makers shared a couple of updates.

It has been announced that the film's shoot will begin in February. The team has also locked April 5, 2024, as the release date.

NTR 30 marks Jr NTR's reunion with Koratala Siva after the blockbuster success of Janatha Garage (2016). The upcoming film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The technical crew also includes cinematographer Ratnavelu, editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril.

The film, produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K through Yuvasudha Arts, will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts.

Post this project, NTR will be collaborating with KGF-fame Prashanth Neel for his next.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jr NTR NTR 30
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp