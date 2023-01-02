Home Entertainment Telugu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' books February 17 release

The movie is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

Published: 02nd January 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

'Shaakuntalam' poster.

'Shaakuntalam' poster. (Photo | Samantha Twitter)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: "Shaakuntalam", the multilingual mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on February 17 worldwide.

The Telugu film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed so that the audience was able to experience the love story in the 3D format.

Samantha took to her official Twitter page on Monday to announce the new release date of "Shaakuntalam".

"Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D," she wrote in the tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Supreme Court upholds Centre's 2016 decision on demonetisation
Army personnel stand near the house where an IED explosion took place, at Dangri village in Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)
Minor boy killed, 4 injured in explosion at home of Rajouri victim a day after militant attack
People gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding stern punishment for men accused in Sultanpuri road accident, in New Delhi, on Jan 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Inhuman, head hangs in shame: Delhi LG on woman's death after being dragged by car for 4 km
Derailed coaches of Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express .(Photo | Special arrangement)
11 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur passenger train derail near Rajasthan’s Pali; no casualties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp