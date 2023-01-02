Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' books February 17 release

By PTI

HYDERABAD: "Shaakuntalam", the multilingual mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on February 17 worldwide.

The Telugu film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed so that the audience was able to experience the love story in the 3D format.

Samantha took to her official Twitter page on Monday to announce the new release date of "Shaakuntalam".

"Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D," she wrote in the tweet.

