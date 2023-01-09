Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda gifts 5-day Manali holiday to 100 fans as New Year gift

He will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Published: 09th January 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's fans are truly lucky.

The 'Liger' star comes up with exciting gifts every year to make Christmas and New Year more special for his fans. This year, he is sending his 100 fans to Manali as a New Year gift from his initiative #Deverasanta2022.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a video in which he said, "Happy New Year, my love. This is a 'DeveraSanta Update'. I told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food, travel, and accommodation on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and every pole chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go."

He added, "I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow-capped mountains. You are going to see temples and monasteries, and we have a lot of activities planned! If you are 18+, I am sorry you have to be 18+, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached 'Devera Santa google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you".

Vijay's gesture has won many hearts.

Reacting to his post, a social media user commented, "He is the best."

Another one wrote, "Thank you for making your fans feel so special."

ALSO READ | ED grills Vijay Deverakonda over Liger funding

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay's last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda hip- hopping into people's hearts at Breezer festival in Hyderabad

He will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023. Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda's fans 100 fans to Manali
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp