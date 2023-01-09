WATCH | Trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntaalam' is here

By Express News Service

The trailer of Shaakuntalam, the upcoming film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, was released by the makers on Monday. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 17.

The trailer begins with the majestic, computer-generated world of Shaakuntalam where the titular character is born to nymph Menaka and sage Vishwamitra. Amid the land of fantastical landscapes, peacocks and kings, Shakuntala is portrayed to be a woman of beauty and grace, who subsequently falls in love with King Dushyant. The doom soon strikes, as forces culminate to create havoc in Shakuntala’s life and tears her apart from her husband. How the couple unites at the end, is what we need to wait and watch.

Helmed by Gunasekhar, the historic period drama is based on the play Shakuntala written by 4th-century Sanskrit poet Kalidas. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, the film features Dev Mohan who is playing the king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyanta. Others who are part of the cast include Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Ananya Nagalla, who will appear in pivotal roles.

Apart from the original Telugu version, the film will also be simultaneously dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film was initially supposed to have been released in November 2022, the makers postponed citing 3D effects.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

