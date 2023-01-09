Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | Trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shaakuntaalam' is here

Apart from the original Telugu version, the film will also be simultaneously dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Published: 09th January 2023 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sam_Shakuntaalam

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Shaakuntalam'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Shaakuntalam, the upcoming film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, was released by the makers on Monday. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 17.

The trailer begins with the majestic, computer-generated world of Shaakuntalam where the titular character is born to nymph Menaka and sage Vishwamitra. Amid the land of fantastical landscapes, peacocks and kings, Shakuntala is portrayed to be a woman of beauty and grace, who subsequently falls in love with King Dushyant. The doom soon strikes, as forces culminate to create havoc in Shakuntala’s life and tears her apart from her husband. How the couple unites at the end, is what we need to wait and watch.

Helmed by Gunasekhar, the historic period drama is based on the play Shakuntala written by 4th-century Sanskrit poet Kalidas. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, the film features Dev Mohan who is playing the king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyanta. Others who are part of the cast include Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Ananya Nagalla, who will appear in pivotal roles.

Apart from the original Telugu version, the film will also be simultaneously dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film was initially supposed to have been released in November 2022, the makers postponed citing 3D effects.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)
TN Governor leaves House in a huff after CM moves resolution against his speech
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp