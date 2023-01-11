"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani was there to collect the trophy.

M. M. Keeravani accepting the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo | AP)

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa"("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

In the 'best picture non-English segment', "RRR" will face off with the Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", the Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

