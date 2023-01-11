Home Entertainment Telugu

"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category

RRR is the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe. The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

NAATU NAATU

A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Keeravani was there to collect the trophy.

M. M. Keeravani accepting the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo | AP)

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa"("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

ALSO READ | Academy Awards 2023: 'RRR', 'Kantara', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' feature in Oscar's reminder list

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

WATCH |

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for awards.

ALSO READ | What a proud moment, says Ram Charan after 'RRR' bags two Golden Globe nominations

In the 'best picture non-English segment', "RRR" will face off with the Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", the Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Golden Globe Naatu Naatu
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp