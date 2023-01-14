Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda collaborating with Goutam Tinnauri for new film 

The untitled movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Published: 14th January 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. (File Photo)

By Shilajit Mitra
PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to work with filmmaker Goutam Tinnauri on his next feature film.

The "Liger" star shared the news on his social media handles on Friday as he unveiled a teaser poster of the Telugu film that shows him in a cop avatar.

"The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12" Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

The untitled movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Tinnauri is best known for directing the 2019 sports drama "Jersey", starring Nani. The filmmaker made the Hindi version of the film with Shahid Kapoor in the lead in 2022.

Deverakonda will next be seen in "Kushi", opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is scheduled to be released this year.

