Home Entertainment Telugu

Krithi Shetty's look from Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Custody' out

The film has Naga Chaitanya play the lead under Venkat Prabhu's directorial 

Published: 19th January 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

First-look poster of Krithi Shetty from 'Custody'.

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The makers of Custody, the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring actor Naga Chaitanya, have unveiled the first-look poster of Krithi Shetty, who plays the female lead in the film. Krithi plays the role of Revathy.

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is currently in its last leg of shooting. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

The film features a slew of actors, including Arvind Swami as the antagonist role, Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Ramki, among others, in prominent roles.

Mounted on a big scale, the film has music by Venkat Prabhu’s frequent collaborators Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja. SR Kathir is handling the cinematography and Venkat Raajen is the editor. Custody will have a theatrical release worldwide on May 12.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krithi Shetty Naga Chaitanya custody
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp