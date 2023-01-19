Krithi Shetty's look from Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Custody' out

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The makers of Custody, the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring actor Naga Chaitanya, have unveiled the first-look poster of Krithi Shetty, who plays the female lead in the film. Krithi plays the role of Revathy.

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is currently in its last leg of shooting. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

The film features a slew of actors, including Arvind Swami as the antagonist role, Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Ramki, among others, in prominent roles.

Mounted on a big scale, the film has music by Venkat Prabhu’s frequent collaborators Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraaja. SR Kathir is handling the cinematography and Venkat Raajen is the editor. Custody will have a theatrical release worldwide on May 12.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

