Home Entertainment Telugu

Nani's 'Dasara' teaser is out, slated for theatrical release in multiple languages

The 1 minute 15 seconds gives us a peek into the world of Veerlapalli, a hamlet in rural Telangana deep in the neck of the Singareni coal mines.

Published: 30th January 2023 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of 'Dasara' starring Telugu superstar Nani

A still from the teaser of 'Dasara' starring Telugu superstar Nani. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Abhilasha Cherukuri
Express News Service

The much-awaited teaser of Dasara, starring Nani, was released on Monday. Written and directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh and Sai Kumar. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko marks his Telugu debut with this film.

The 1 minute 15 seconds gives us a peek into the world of Veerlapalli, a hamlet in rural Telangana deep in the neck of the Singareni coal mines.

Revealing little about the plot, the teaser lets out a few dialogues on the townspeople’s proclivity for alcohol and brawl. It also features lead actor Nani lighting cigarettes, kicking people and gritting his teeth whilst seething for revenge. 

Dasara, slated for a theatrical release in multiple languages on March 30, is called Dasara in Telugu and Malayalam and Nani’s Dasara in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, respectively.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas, Dasara has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The writing team comprises Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Navin Nooli and production designer Avinash Kolla.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teaser trailer Dasara Nani Shine Tom Chacko Telugu debut
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp