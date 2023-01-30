Nani's 'Dasara' teaser is out, slated for theatrical release in multiple languages

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

The much-awaited teaser of Dasara, starring Nani, was released on Monday. Written and directed by newcomer Srikanth Odela, Dasara also stars Keerthy Suresh and Sai Kumar. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko marks his Telugu debut with this film.

The 1 minute 15 seconds gives us a peek into the world of Veerlapalli, a hamlet in rural Telangana deep in the neck of the Singareni coal mines.

Revealing little about the plot, the teaser lets out a few dialogues on the townspeople’s proclivity for alcohol and brawl. It also features lead actor Nani lighting cigarettes, kicking people and gritting his teeth whilst seething for revenge.

Dasara, slated for a theatrical release in multiple languages on March 30, is called Dasara in Telugu and Malayalam and Nani’s Dasara in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi, respectively.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas, Dasara has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The writing team comprises Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Navin Nooli and production designer Avinash Kolla.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

