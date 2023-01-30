Sujeeth-Pawan Kalyan film formally launched today 

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Sujeeth, who last directed the 2019 Prabhas-starrer Saaho, is set to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan for his next film, whose working title is They Call Him OG.

After releasing the first look poster on December 4, which caused much excitement amongst fans and cinephiles everywhere, the film was formally launched with a pooja ceremony at the Annapurna studios in Hyderabad on Monday.

The event was attended by the director, the lead actor, DVV Danayya, the producer of the film and Allu Aravind, amongst others. The film will commence its production shortly. From the poster, it looks like They Call Him OG will be an action entertainer set against a Japanese backdrop.

The yet-to-be-titled film, marketed across all platforms with the hashtag The Firestorm Is Coming, is produced by DVV Entertainments, whose last production was the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR.

Meanwhile, Vennela Kishore, actor and close friend of the director Sujeeth, writes on Twitter, “We Call Him Suji. Wishing super success to our dearest Sujeeth. Can’t wait to witness power star through your eyes. They Call Him OG."(sic)

The film will have music composed by Thaman and cinematography will be helmed by Ravi K Chandran.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

