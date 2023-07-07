Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara makes her debut on iconic Times Square Billboard

The brand put its ad featuring star kid Sitara Ghattamaneni on Times Square on July 4, the American Independence Day.

Published: 07th July 2023 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Times Square Billboard

Times Square Billboard ad featuring Sitara. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni recently made her debut on the iconic Times Square Billboard. She was featured in an ad by a popular South Indian jewellery brand, which launched its brand new collection 'SITARA Collection' which was hand-picked by Sitara herself.

The brand put its ad featuring the star kid on Times Square on July 4, the American Independence Day.

Mahesh Babu, who is proud of his daughter's achievement, took to his Twitter and shared pictures of the Times Square Billboard. He wrote, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!” 

Earlier Sitara also shared the picture on her Instagram handle. The star kid wrote, “Screamed, cried, and 
shouted, I couldn’t be any happier.”

Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar, former actress and Femina Miss India winner, also shared snippets from the ad on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Look who just made her debut on Times Square! Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud I am of you! @sitaraghattamaneni Watching your dreams come true is the most incredible feeling. Keep shining, my superstar! @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Last year, Sitara featured alongside her father Mahesh Babu in the 'Penny Song' video from the film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

She also dubbed for baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, 'Frozen 2'.

Sitara is already popular on the Internet with her dancing reels. Earlier, she and her friend Aadhya (daughter of director Vamshi Paidipally) used to run a popular YouTube channel titled Aadya & Sitara.

