Hombale Films drops teaser of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The first teaser of Prabhas-fronted action-adventure film "Salaar" was unveiled by production banner Hombale Films on Thursday.

Titled "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", the big-budget action movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" film franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

"The reign of the most violent man begins!" Hombale Films posted on Twitter alongside the teaser.

Prabhas, the star of "Baahubali" franchise, also shared the teaser with his fans.

"The #SalaarCeaseFire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" he wrote on Instagram.

"Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire" will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

#SalaarTeaser Rebelling Worldwide with 100M+ views.



This is just the beginning, lots more to come your way. Brace yourselves for the Most Violent Man.

THE MOST VIOLENT MEN... CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT #SalaarCeaseFire: https://t.co/KAGJyVxqga#Salaar #Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/pJK6PdZbiy — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) July 8, 2023

The pan-India movie has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

It film will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi -- on September 28.

Prabhas was most recently seen in "Adipurush", a retelling of mythological epic Ramayana.

Besides "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", the actor will also feature in Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film "Project K", co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

