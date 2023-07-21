Home Entertainment Telugu

'Project K' is now 'Kalki 2898 AD': Check out first teaser of Prabhas-Deepika's sci-fi film!

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, C Aswani Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt Chalasani attended the first glimpse and title reveal ceremony of the film at the San Diego Comic Con festival.

Published: 21st July 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. (Screengrabs)

By Online Desk

The makers of 'Project K' revealed the film’s official name - 'Kalki 2898 AD' - at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con festival in the US, on Friday. They also unveiled the official first glimpse of the film.

A procession of drummers and women holding candles danced on stage followed by the entry of actors Kamal Haasan, Prabhas along with director Nag Ashwin, producers C Aswani Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt Chalasani onto the stage.

Directed by Nag Ashwin (of National Award-winning 'Mahanati' fame), the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and Kamal Haasan, among others. 

Judging from the one-minute 15-second teaser, it appears to be a sci-fi film set in a dark, dystopian future when the world is taken over by darkness. It shows various instances where people are being oppressed. A message flashes: ‘when the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise. The end begins now’. Prabhas is shown as a saviour while actor Deepika's character is introduced as a recruit in an army. Amitabh’s face is seen covered in bandages.

Meanwhile, Director Nag Ashwin, during the panel discussion at Comic Con, said, "I love science fiction and mythology, and I grew up with both Mahabharata and Star Wars. Making a film that combines both these worlds felt ideal, and thus, 'Kalki 2989 AD' was born."

Amitabh Bachchan, who joined the discussion via a live Zoom call, said that 'Kalki2989AD' was "an unusual and exciting experience, with incredible research behind it." He also revealed, "When Nagi told me we were chosen to go to Comic-Con, I was unaware of how significant this was. My son (Abhishek Bachchan) enlightened me about the magnitude of this opportunity."

Kamal Haasan said he has tried to make films with big visions like this one "but in a smaller way." 

"I remember when I wanted to create troopers; I had used hockey masks as part of the costume design, but 'Kalki2989AD' has done it in style, and I love it," the actor said.

Vyjayanthi Movies founder and Producer C Aswani Dutt who graced the panel along with his daughters Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt Chalasani, said, "I started my career with NT Rama Rao, and it took me 50 years of hard work to reach Amit ji, Kamal Ji, and my friend Prabhas. This is a very proud moment for us."

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus is set to release on January 12, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music. The film is shot by Djordje Dtojiljkovic.

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati's company Spirit Media is the international marketing and distribution partner of 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

(With IANS inputs)

