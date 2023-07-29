Home Entertainment Telugu

Dulquer Salmaan’s next in Telugu is 'Lucky Baskhar'

GV Prakash Kumar has been signed as the film’s composer, marking his first collaboration with Dulquer. 

Published: 29th July 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

'Lucky Baskhar'.

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Dulquer Salmaan will be working with Vaathi/Sir-fame director  Venky Atluri for his third Telugu film. On Friday, as Dulquer celebrated his 40th birthday, the makers announced the film’s title as 'Lucky Baskhar'.

The title announcement comes with a poster, where we see the bottom half of Dulquer's face while the top part is covered with a flowy vintage rupee note. 

Dulquer made his Telugu debut in 2018 with Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati. The film, a biopic of yesteryear actor Savitri, saw Dulquer playing Tamil superstar Gemini Ganeshan. His second straight Telugu film Sita Ramam, a period love story, had him in the role of an army lieutenant.

