Dulquer Salman to work together with Rana Daggubati in next titled 'Kaantha'

Published: 30th July 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian actors Dulquer Salman and Rana Daggubati. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about the speculations surrounding Dulquer Salmaan working next with actor-producer Rana Daggubati. The rumours have finally been made official on Friday evening by the latter.

Rana has also revealed that the film they are working on is titled Kaantha. The announcement was made on the occasion of Dulquer's birthday, who is turning 40 this year.

Expressing his joy at their collaboration materialising, Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter, "Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. Kaantha is the project that brought us together, and we are ecstatic to begin this journey with the immensely talented Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer films. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a little taste of what's to come. Happy birthday DQ and welcome to the world of Kaantha."

Kaantha will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. It will be written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

It may be noted that Dulquer's debut Telugu film Mahanati was a bilingual, with a parallel release in Tamil. His second Telugu film Sita Ramam went on to release in Malayalam, his home language/industry, in addition to Tamil. And now Kaantha will be releasing in Hindi, in addition to Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

In addition to Kaantha, Dulquer will also be working with Venky Atluri on Lucky Baskhar. There has been no news yet on how many languages it will release in, though in all probability it might be a pan-India release.

