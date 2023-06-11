Home Entertainment Telugu

From co-stars to fiances: Telugu stars Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi get engaged; check out pics

"Found my Lav @itsmelavanya," wrote 33-year-old Tej along with photos from the ceremony, which was held on Friday evening.

Published: 11th June 2023 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi engagement

Naga Babu, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi,

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telugu star Varun Tej and actor Lavanya Tripathi have announced their engagement.

The two actors, who have featured together in films "Mister" and "Antariksh 9000 kmph", shared the news on their official Instagram handles.

For the occasion, Varun opted for an ivory kurta-pyjama set, while Lavanya, 32, wore a light green saree.

According to reports, the ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family members.

Tej is the son of noted actor-producer Nagendra Babu.

He is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

His cousins are Telugu superstars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Tripathi, who grew up in Dehradun, won Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi television show "Pyaar Ka Bandhan" before venturing into Telugu industry with 2012's "Andala Rakshasi".

Naga Babu, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Padmaja Konidela and Niharika Konidela. (Photo Nagababu Instagram)

Comments

