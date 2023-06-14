Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda in Parasuram Petla's upcoming film

By PTI

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star in director Parasuram Petla's next Telugu film, the makers announced Wednesday.

Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the currently untitled movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news of Thakur's casting on its official Twitter page.

"The much-awaited collaboration of THE #VijayDeverakonda, @parasurampetla, & @svc_official's #VD13 is officially launched today. The talented @mrunal0801 joins the stellar cast. Shoot begins soon," the banner said in the tweet.

It also shared a series of pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony.

The movie marks Thakur's third Telugu project after 2022's superhit movie "Sita Ramam", alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and an untitled yet-to-be-released film with Nani.

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star in director Parasuram Petla's next Telugu film, the makers announced Wednesday. Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the currently untitled movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news of Thakur's casting on its official Twitter page.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The much-awaited collaboration of THE #VijayDeverakonda, @parasurampetla, & @svc_official's #VD13 is officially launched today. The talented @mrunal0801 joins the stellar cast. Shoot begins soon," the banner said in the tweet. It also shared a series of pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony. The auspicious Pooja Ceremony of #VD13 took place today @TheDeverakonda @ParasuramPetla @mrunal0801 @SVC_official #KUMohanan @GopiSundarOffl #ASPrakash #MarthandKVentakesh #VasuVarma #DilRaju #Shirish #SVC54 pic.twitter.com/D5431F6agt — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) June 14, 2023 The movie marks Thakur's third Telugu project after 2022's superhit movie "Sita Ramam", alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and an untitled yet-to-be-released film with Nani.