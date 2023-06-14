Home Entertainment Telugu

Mrunal Thakur joins Vijay Deverakonda in Parasuram Petla's upcoming film

This is Thakur's third film in the Telugu film industry after 'Sita Ramam' and an upcoming untitled film with actor Nani.

Published: 14th June 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur during the Pooja Ceremony of their upcoming movie. (Photo | Sri Venkateswara Creations Twitter)

By PTI

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star in director Parasuram Petla's next Telugu film, the makers announced Wednesday.

Also starring Vijay Deverakonda, the currently untitled movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news of Thakur's casting on its official Twitter page.

"The much-awaited collaboration of THE #VijayDeverakonda, @parasurampetla, & @svc_official's #VD13 is officially launched today. The talented @mrunal0801 joins the stellar cast. Shoot begins soon," the banner said in the tweet.

It also shared a series of pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony.

The movie marks Thakur's third Telugu project after 2022's superhit movie "Sita Ramam", alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and an untitled yet-to-be-released film with Nani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay DeverakondaMrunal ThakurParasuram Petla
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp