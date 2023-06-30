Home Entertainment Telugu

Upasana and Ram Charan reveal unique name of their newborn daughter

The celebrity parents said the name was taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam and that it signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

Published: 30th June 2023 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan with their baby daughter.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan with their daughter. (Photos | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan took to social media on Friday evening to announce the name of their newborn daughter. She will be called Klin Kaara Konidela.

The social media post revealing the name read: "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam - the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil." The Lalitha Sahasranamam is a Hindu text which lists a thousand names of goddess Lalitha Devi.

The announcement was signed by the baby's four grandparents - Ram Charan's parents Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela & Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni. "A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents," added the caption.

Pictures accompanying the post showed the grandparents and parents rocking a cloth-cradle presumably carrying the newborn.

The couple's daughter was born on June 20 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Pictures on social media showed the hospital all lit up in pink to celebrate the birth of the baby girl. 

Upasana and Ram revealed the news of the pregnancy on December 12 last year. They tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

After bringing the baby home last week, Upasana posted a picture with husband Ram, their daughter and their pet dog Rhyme. She captioned it, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings."

In February, Ram Charan had requested a consultation with Dr. Jennifer Ashton while participating in the US television show 'Good Morning America'. This led to speculation that the couple would perhaps welcome their child there. However, Upasana clearly stated that she would deliver her baby at Apollo Hospitals.

Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals. She is the Vice-Chairperson (CSR) at Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life.

Meanwhile, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's 'Game Changer' where he will star opposite Kiara Advani.

