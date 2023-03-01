Home Entertainment Telugu

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' to be performed at Oscars 2023 ceremony

The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film's promotions.

Published: 01st March 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

'Naatu Naatu' song

A still from the 'Naatu Naatu' song in 'RRR'.

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

LOS ANGELES: RRR's Oscar-nominated dance number, Naatu Naatu, which was become the film's visiting card throughout its path-breaking run in the West, will be performed live at the awards ceremony. The official announcement about singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performing the number live at the ceremony came through The Academy's Twitter account.

The song, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the Golden Globe awards earlier this year, becoming the first Asian song to achieve the feat and added another feather to its cap by fetching an Oscar nomination. The song, with over 120 million views on YouTube, has enjoyed tremendous popularity since its online premiere and became a sensation among foreign viewers. The song has sprawled countless reenactments of the dance steps, choreographed by Prem Rakshit and performed by lead actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the film, which have attained an iconic status by now.

Just days ago, the Korean Embassy in India shared a video of Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and the embassy staff grooving to the beats of the song. Responding to the video, Ram Charan tweeted, "Jjang! Coolest dance moves ever. Thank you for all the love towards Naatu Naatu."

Naatu Naatu will be competing with 'Applause' from Tell It like a Woman, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 'This is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars, set to be presented on March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ | Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu: White validation and home truths

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR Oscar Naatu Naatu Oscars 2023 Oscar awards Rahul Sipligunj Kaala Bhairava
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp