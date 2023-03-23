Home Entertainment Telugu

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor begin shooting for 'NTR 30', SS Rajamouli attends launch ceremony

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Published: 23rd March 2023 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor

Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony on Thursday.

Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media.

(Photo | Janhvi Kapoor @ Instagram)

In one of the pictures, Jr NTR and Janhvi can be seen joining filmmaker SS Rajamouli on stage as he gave the clap for the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot.

Cute moment capture of NTR and Janhvi from the event.

Janhvi who is set to make a debut in the South industry also shared a glimpse of her special journey.

In the first picture, she can be seen dressed in a beautiful green saree and matching accessories. In the next picture, Janhvi shared a picture of the 'NTR30' clapboard image.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30."

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

After 'Janatha Garage', Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for this film.

As soon as the news was uploaded, Janhvi's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations my love."

Shanaya Kapoor reacted with red heart emojis.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jr NTR Janhvi Kapoor NTR 30
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp