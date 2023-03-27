S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: S Shankar's upcoming film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is titled "Game Changer".

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the Telugu movie, made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday.

"#GAMECHANGER it is! Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman @SVC_official #SVC50 #RC15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan," the production banner said in the post shared on its official Twitter page alongside a YouTube link of the title announcement.

Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account.

"Game Changer it is!!!! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman #GameChanger," the "RRR" star wrote.

The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu.

"Game Changer" marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani, who previously worked in "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" (2019).

NEW DELHI: S Shankar's upcoming film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is titled "Game Changer". Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers of the Telugu movie, made the announcement Monday on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday. "#GAMECHANGER it is! Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman @SVC_official #SVC50 #RC15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan," the production banner said in the post shared on its official Twitter page alongside a YouTube link of the title announcement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Here's the first look of #GameChanger Happy Birthday Megapower Star @AlwaysRamCharan@shankarshanmugh @advani_kiara @yoursanjali @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman @artkolla @SVC_official #SVC50 #RC15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/JpGohGhaeh — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 27, 2023 Ram Charan also shared the update on his official Twitter account. "Game Changer it is!!!! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official @advani_kiara @DOP_Tirru @MusicThaman #GameChanger," the "RRR" star wrote. The film has music by Thaman S and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu. "Game Changer" marks the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani, who previously worked in "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" (2019).