Arunraja Kamaraj's 'Label' to highlight the importance of identity 

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa and Nenjukku Needhi fame, will be making his web series debut with Label, starring Jai and Tanya Hope in the lead.

Opening up about the genre of the series, director Arunraja Kamaraj says, “The series is an action drama carrying revolutionary thoughts. The title Label refers to the identity of a person. Everybody will have their own label or identity. The story revolves around the protagonist’s struggle to reach his desired identity, overcoming the identity society has labelled him with.”

Just like his first two projects, Label is also based on a Thirukkural. “Label’s one-liner is based on the Thirukural; Thondrin Pugazhodu Thondruga Akthilar Thondralin Thondramai Nanru,” he explains.

Arunrja believes that the web series format gives him the freedom to experiment. He says, “There’s a lot of creative space that organically comes along while making a series. For starters, there’s no constraint on runtime. Every single episode will have a start, a middle and an end. It is different for me to work on this project since a series has different filmmaking grammar when compared to a feature.”

Apart from the lead actors, Label also stars, Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others. Speaking about the choice of lead actors, he says, “The protagonist of this story had to be an energetic youngster, so I felt Jai would fit the bill. I chose Tanya Hope as I wish to showcase her in a role that she hasn’t played before.”

The technical team of Label consists of cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan B, composer Sam CS, and Editor Raja Arumugam. Yugabharathi, Mohan Raja, Logan, and director Arunraja Kamaraj himself have penned the songs for the series.

The shoot for Label is currently underway in Chennai. Arunraja says that they have planned for a release in September or October this year. The series will exclusively stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa and Nenjukku Needhi fame, will be making his web series debut with Label, starring Jai and Tanya Hope in the lead. Opening up about the genre of the series, director Arunraja Kamaraj says, “The series is an action drama carrying revolutionary thoughts. The title Label refers to the identity of a person. Everybody will have their own label or identity. The story revolves around the protagonist’s struggle to reach his desired identity, overcoming the identity society has labelled him with.” Just like his first two projects, Label is also based on a Thirukkural. “Label’s one-liner is based on the Thirukural; Thondrin Pugazhodu Thondruga Akthilar Thondralin Thondramai Nanru,” he explains.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arunrja believes that the web series format gives him the freedom to experiment. He says, “There’s a lot of creative space that organically comes along while making a series. For starters, there’s no constraint on runtime. Every single episode will have a start, a middle and an end. It is different for me to work on this project since a series has different filmmaking grammar when compared to a feature.” Apart from the lead actors, Label also stars, Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others. Speaking about the choice of lead actors, he says, “The protagonist of this story had to be an energetic youngster, so I felt Jai would fit the bill. I chose Tanya Hope as I wish to showcase her in a role that she hasn’t played before.” The technical team of Label consists of cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan B, composer Sam CS, and Editor Raja Arumugam. Yugabharathi, Mohan Raja, Logan, and director Arunraja Kamaraj himself have penned the songs for the series. The shoot for Label is currently underway in Chennai. Arunraja says that they have planned for a release in September or October this year. The series will exclusively stream on Disney+Hotstar.