Chiranjeevi honours SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani

Published: 28th March 2023 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi honoured filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani at his son Ram Charan's birthday party.

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi honoured filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani at his son Ram Charan's birthday party. He said that the win Telugu achieved for Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared pictures of him honouring Rajamouli, his wife and Keeravani and his wife with a shawl and bouquet. RRR's Naatu Naatu, composed by Keeravaani, bagged the Oscar Award under the Best Original Song category.

RRR, the epic action-drama, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film's ensemble star cast includes Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. 

RRR is a fictional story that revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and their fight against the British Raj. The film opened to positive reviews and fared well at the box office.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

