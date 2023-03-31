Video of 'Mallika Mallika' song from 'Shaakuntalam' out 

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The video of Mallika Mallika song from the upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam, was released by the makers on social media on Friday.

The film is set to hit the theatres on April 14.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a cinematic adaptation of Kalidasa's play Abhignyana Shakuntalam. The film stars Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala, with Malayalam actor Dev Mohan playing the role of prince Dushyanta.

The film also stars Mohan Babu, Ananya Nagalla, Gautami and Aditi Balan in supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by Mani Sharma, with Sekhar V Joseph and Prawin Pudi serving as the film's cinematographer and editor respectively. Shaakuntalam is slated for a April 14 release.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also shooting for the Indian chapter of Prime Video series Citadel, and Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

