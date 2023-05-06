Srinivas Avasarala's 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' comes out on OTT 

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Srinivas Avasarala's Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi starring Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair is currently streaming on Sun NXT.

The film, which hit the theatres on March 17, revolves around the relationship of the lead pair over the period of a decade. It opened to majorly positive reviews.

PAPA also stars Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Abhishek Maharshi, Srividya, Varanasi Soumya Chalamcharla, Harini Rao and Arjun Prasad in supporting roles, along with filmmaker Srinivas himself.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari. Srinivas's frequent collaborator Kalyani Malik is the music composer of PAPA, with Sunil Kumar Nama as the film's cinematographer, and Kiran Ganti, its editor.

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

