Home Entertainment Telugu

Srinivas Avasarala's 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' comes out on OTT 

The film, which hit the theatres on March 17, opened to majorly positive reviews.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi'.

A YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi'.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Srinivas Avasarala's Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi starring Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair is currently streaming on Sun NXT.

The film, which hit the theatres on March 17, revolves around the relationship of the lead pair over the period of a decade. It opened to majorly positive reviews.

PAPA also stars Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Abhishek Maharshi, Srividya, Varanasi Soumya Chalamcharla, Harini Rao and Arjun Prasad in supporting roles, along with filmmaker Srinivas himself.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari. Srinivas's frequent collaborator Kalyani Malik is the music composer of PAPA, with Sunil Kumar Nama as the film's cinematographer, and Kiran Ganti, its editor. 

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi Naga Shaurya Malvika Nair Sun NXT OTT release
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp